UBS slashes price target on Baidu Inc. [BIDU] – find out why.

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.12%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Baidu Brings Apollo Go Robotaxi Service to Downtown Shenzhen, Expanding Presence to All First-tier Cities in China.

Baidu Apollo’s ride-hailing service platform Apollo Go has launched trial operation in Shenzhen’s Nanshan District, providing autonomous robotaxi services to Shenzhen commuters. Shenzhen is the seventh city where Baidu has introduced its robotaxi ride services in China, following Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Changsha, and Cangzhou. Shenzhen’s Nanshan District, home to top tech companies including Tencent and Huawei, is one of the most densely populated areas in south China.

The launch of Baidu’s robotaxi services is set to drive further developments in autonomous driving in Shenzhen and accelerate the development of local intelligent connected vehicles, underscoring Baidu’s continuous efforts and ambition to lead the transformation of intelligent transportation in China.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock dropped by -51.05%. The one-year Baidu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.37. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.33 billion, with 356.55 million shares outstanding and 275.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 3023054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $229.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $355 to $320, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 332 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 6.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.16.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.92, while it was recorded at 164.41 for the last single week of trading, and 165.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 6.64%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,826 million, or 57.10% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,603,356, which is approximately -7.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.6 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

237 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 12,403,548 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 23,318,449 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 106,647,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,369,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,327,774 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 7,637,856 shares during the same period.