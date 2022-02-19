Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell -23.23% so far this year. What now?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] slipped around -3.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.49 at the close of the session, down -4.45%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Teladoc Health Launches “Chronic Care Complete” As First Unified Chronic Condition Management Experience.

Whole-person approach leverages data to deliver right care at the right time across an integrated continuum of monitoring, coaching, physician care and mental health support.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced the launch of Chronic Care Complete, a first-of-its-kind chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while living with multiple chronic conditions. The solution provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches, and support from physicians and mental health specialists when needed.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now -23.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $73.64 and lowest of $70.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 294.94, which means current price is +6.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3212452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $132.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $118 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.65, while it was recorded at 72.57 for the last single week of trading, and 126.91 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $10,389 million, or 90.30% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,922,198, which is approximately 14.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,140,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $969.34 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $802.4 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 23.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 24,686,263 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 17,687,320 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 98,459,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,832,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,578,305 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,961 shares during the same period.