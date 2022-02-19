Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -18.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $286.28 at the close of the session, down -6.05%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of SNOW, RQHTF, NOW, and XTMIF Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, Big Data, TeleHealth and Digital Transformation.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now -15.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $304.85 and lowest of $285.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 405.00, which means current price is +22.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3344446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $385.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SNOW shares from 393 to 367.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 19.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 3294.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 308.37, while it was recorded at 295.16 for the last single week of trading, and 295.46 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $63,520 million, or 69.60% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,102,653, which is approximately -15.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.95 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 25,902,990 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 22,770,287 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 159,792,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,465,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 236 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,876,791 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,168 shares during the same period.