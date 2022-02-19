Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell -31.29% so far this year. What now?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] loss -6.67% or -0.08 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3508815 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has granted a stock option to purchase 75,000 shares of common stock to one new employee. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Seelos in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price equal to $1.65, the closing price per share of Seelos’ common stock, as reported by Nasdaq, on December 20, 2021, the date of grant. The option is a non-qualified stock option and 1/4th of the shares vest on the one-year anniversary of the new employee’s commencement of employment and an additional 1/48th of the shares vest monthly thereafter over the next three years, in each case provided that the new employee remains continuously employed by Seelos through the applicable vesting date, inclusive.

It opened the trading session at $1.17, the shares rose to $1.1807 and dropped to $1.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEEL points out that the company has recorded -33.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 3508815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4076, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2437 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $48 million, or 42.20% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,563,054, which is approximately 2.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,146,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $4.86 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly -7.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 3,391,843 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,462 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 32,497,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,765,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,214,985 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,099 shares during the same period.