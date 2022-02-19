Nuvectis Pharma Inc. [NVCT] Stock trading around $6.75 per share: What’s Next?

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NVCT] closed the trading session at $6.75 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.38, while the highest price level was $9.68. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Nuvectis Pharma Announces Closing of $16,000,000 Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVCT) (“Nuvectis”), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 3,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $16,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Nuvectis.

Nuvectis’ common stock is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “NVCT.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, NVCT reached to a volume of 13048618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

NVCT stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. [NVCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. [NVCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuvectis Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.