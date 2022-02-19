Market cap of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] reaches 21.49B – now what?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $94.36. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Sean Clayton Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today named Sean Clayton as executive vice president and general counsel effective Feb. 28. Sean will report directly to Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer and will join the Company’s executive committee.

“Sean has been a trusted partner to Horizon for more than a decade in his role at Cooley and has a deep understanding of our current business and long-term strategy,” said Walbert. “That knowledge of our business coupled with his significant expertise in the biotechnology industry will be integral to Horizon’s continued domestic and international growth and expansion.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3717386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for HZNP stock reached $21.49 billion, with 226.10 million shares outstanding and 222.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 3717386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $141.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has HZNP stock performed recently?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.80, while it was recorded at 96.67 for the last single week of trading, and 101.54 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.37 and a Gross Margin at +75.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.71.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.10. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $279,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $20,075 million, or 91.50% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,138,694, which is approximately 0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,871,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 19,884,388 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 15,790,050 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 169,799,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,473,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,863,482 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,855 shares during the same period.