Market Analysts see Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.62 during the day while it closed the day at $5.02. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Faraday Future Receives Intelligent Manufacturing Equipment from Guangzhou MINO Equipment at Its Hanford Manufacturing Facility, Setting the Stage for FF 91 Delivery in Q3 of 2022.

FF has worked closely with Guangzhou MINO Equipment to develop manufacturing equipment specific to the FF 91.

Top-tier automotive supplier of intelligent manufacturing equipment to supply FF with body assembly equipment.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also gained 14.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -40.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.88% and lost -5.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $1.56 billion, with 7.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 4250698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.35. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $211 million, or 12.40% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,482,892, which is approximately 5.434% of the company’s market cap and around 46.08% of the total institutional ownership; BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.58 million in FFIE stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.58 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 11,266,306 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,946,911 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,233,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,446,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,978,403 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 677,372 shares during the same period.