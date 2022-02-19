For Okta Inc. [OKTA], Analyst sees a rise to $215. What next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -8.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $173.45. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Auth0 Credential Guard Detects Breached Passwords Faster to Prevent Account Takeover.

New feature adds a dedicated security team and support for multiple languages to prevent fraudulent access with stolen credentials.

Auth0, a product unit within Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), today announced the general availability of Credential Guard, a new security feature that helps enterprises prevent account takeover attacks by detecting and resetting stolen passwords faster. Credential Guard upgrades Auth0’s existing breached password detection with a dedicated security team, and support for more than 35 languages and 200+ countries and territories to reduce breach detection time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2732376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Okta Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.45%.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $27.61 billion, with 153.76 million shares outstanding and 147.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 2732376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Okta Inc. [OKTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $276.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $270, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 11.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 234.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has OKTA stock performed recently?

Okta Inc. [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, OKTA shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.80, while it was recorded at 187.72 for the last single week of trading, and 232.81 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.44 and a Gross Margin at +69.20. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.88.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.70. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$94,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Okta Inc. [OKTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Okta Inc. [OKTA]

There are presently around $22,915 million, or 80.70% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,242,424, which is approximately 5.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,325,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.05 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 9.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 15,794,389 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 9,974,343 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 95,763,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,532,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,054,090 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,478 shares during the same period.