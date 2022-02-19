For Deere & Company [DE], Analyst sees a rise to $425. What next?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] loss -2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $380.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that John Deere Acquires Majority Ownership in Kreisel Electric.

– Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a leading pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. The Austrian company manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications and has created a battery-buffered, high-powered charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO).

This transaction was announced in December 2021 and is now complete, following regulatory approval.

Deere & Company represents 309.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.42 billion with the latest information. DE stock price has been found in the range of $379.10 to $390.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 2561003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $415.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 11.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11.

Trading performance analysis for DE stock

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 367.82, while it was recorded at 388.88 for the last single week of trading, and 358.67 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +31.67. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49.

Deere & Company [DE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 12.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $80,336 million, or 78.00% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,484,587, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,429,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.81 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.18 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 911 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 11,206,060 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 10,884,820 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 183,603,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,694,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,272,401 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 722,807 shares during the same period.