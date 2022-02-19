Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] Revenue clocked in at $273.80 million, down -30.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] gained 3.45% or 2.62 points to close at $78.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4869806 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Fiverr Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

It opened the trading session at $88.99, the shares rose to $89.91 and dropped to $77.5001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FVRR points out that the company has recorded -51.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, FVRR reached to a volume of 4869806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $168.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FVRR shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 7.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 94.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.45, while it was recorded at 80.49 for the last single week of trading, and 167.83 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.56 and a Gross Margin at +82.53. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.81.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.67. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$27,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $1,713 million, or 55.20% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,209,500, which is approximately 50.991% of the company’s market cap and around 13.07% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VII & CO. LTD., holding 1,735,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.6 million in FVRR stocks shares; and SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $129.46 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 39.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 7,659,248 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 4,349,107 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 10,578,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,587,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431,477 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,713 shares during the same period.