Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] moved down -1.06: Why It’s Important

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Conduent Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Key Q4 and Full Year 2021 Highlights.

A sum of 4623423 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Conduent Incorporated shares reached a high of $4.76 and dropped to a low of $4.12 until finishing in the latest session at $4.68.

The one-year CNDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.6. The average equity rating for CNDT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5.50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CNDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CNDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conduent Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.62 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.98. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$1,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $817 million, or 83.80% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,235,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.8 million in CNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.05 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly -2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 13,070,191 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,536,885 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 148,144,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,751,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,777 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,655 shares during the same period.