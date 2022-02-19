Citigroup slashes price target on Cano Health Inc. [CANO] – find out why.

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] loss -9.34% or -0.64 points to close at $6.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2829283 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Cano Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call and Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 6844449. The conference call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

It opened the trading session at $6.67, the shares rose to $6.745 and dropped to $6.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -38.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 2829283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $1,101 million, or 88.30% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,989,715, which is approximately -8.157% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,135,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.13 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $77.3 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 27,970,797 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 17,177,850 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 115,551,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,700,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,727,731 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,517,337 shares during the same period.