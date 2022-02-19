Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] is 0.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.22 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 100.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.60K shares, AAC stock reached a trading volume of 2778014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AAC shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] Insider Position Details

48 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 13,108,984 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,576,258 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 57,791,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,476,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,452,090 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,799 shares during the same period.