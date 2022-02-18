Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell -20.88% so far this year. What now?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $193.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Zoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

For Fourth Quarter 2021, Zoetis Reports Revenue of $2.0 Billion, Growing 9%, and Net Income of $414 Million, or $0.87 per Diluted Share, on a Reported Basis.

Reports Adjusted Net Income of $474 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.00, for Fourth Quarter 2021.

Zoetis Inc. represents 474.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.58 billion with the latest information. ZTS stock price has been found in the range of $192.99 to $195.555.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2428817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $248.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 68.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.98, while it was recorded at 196.24 for the last single week of trading, and 202.95 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.99 and a Gross Margin at +66.79. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.39. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $144,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 13.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $83,853 million, or 93.30% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,315,810, which is approximately 3.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,332,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.9 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 854 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,704,833 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 17,017,411 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 395,095,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,817,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,846,496 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 832,464 shares during the same period.