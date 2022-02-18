XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.96. The company report on February 17, 2022 that XPO Logistics Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Forbes magazine has designated XPO as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022, and one of the best employers in the Transportation and Logistics category. Recognition is awarded based on a national survey of employees in 24 US business sectors.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Forbes for this honor, which reflects both the high satisfaction of our employees and the strong reputation of our culture. We’re proud to be a responsive organization that fosters the success of our people.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3171732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPO Logistics Inc. stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $8.39 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 112.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 3171732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $98.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $88, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.75, while it was recorded at 69.01 for the last single week of trading, and 79.81 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 52.40%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $6,419 million, or 86.00% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,104,073, which is approximately 1.252% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,143,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.92 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $645.02 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 12,358,717 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 7,020,953 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 70,505,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,885,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,956,779 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,195 shares during the same period.