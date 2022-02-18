why Workday Inc. [WDAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $326.91

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] price plunged by -5.08 percent to reach at -$11.6. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

A sum of 2714941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Workday Inc. shares reached a high of $226.94 and dropped to a low of $216.54 until finishing in the latest session at $216.71.

The one-year WDAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.71. The average equity rating for WDAY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $326.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $275 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $295 to $360, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WDAY stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDAY shares from 310 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 9.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 39.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WDAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.60, while it was recorded at 229.25 for the last single week of trading, and 253.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workday Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.28. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$22,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WDAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 15.79%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,150 million, or 93.10% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,013,022, which is approximately 2.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,272,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.22 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 7.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 15,554,192 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 12,421,759 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 147,883,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,859,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,965,610 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,748 shares during the same period.