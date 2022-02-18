why Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.26

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $41.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ovintiv to Host its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2022.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

Ovintiv Inc. represents 261.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.35 billion with the latest information. OVV stock price has been found in the range of $40.7101 to $42.6098.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 3011397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $50.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 40 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.03, while it was recorded at 41.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.27 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $7,992 million, or 75.10% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,407,355, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,828,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.63 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $881.23 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 29,168,428 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 21,788,620 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 146,474,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,431,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,583,886 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,538,612 shares during the same period.