why Organon & Co. [OGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.29

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 3.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.34. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Organon Acquires Contraceptive Products, Marvelon® and Mercilon®, in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and Agrees to Acquire these Products in Vietnam.

Acquisition Immediately Adds to Organon’s Suite of Contraceptive Offerings and Continues to Build on Strong Foundation in Women’s Health Around the World.

Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced that it has acquired the rights from Bayer AG to Marvelon® and Mercilon®, combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills, in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights to these products in Vietnam. Marvelon and Mercilon are already owned, manufactured, and marketed by Organon as prescription oral contraceptives in 20 other markets. This acquisition gives Organon full global ownership of these brands (except in South Korea) by reacquiring the rights to them in these markets. The agreement to acquire the rights in Vietnam is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3109693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organon & Co. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $9.14 billion, with 253.53 million shares outstanding and 253.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3109693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $39.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.19% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.55, while it was recorded at 35.02 for the last single week of trading.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.68.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organon & Co. [OGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $217,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $6,350 million, or 71.10% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,774,673, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,900,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.24 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $329.61 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 23,456,819 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 14,849,489 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 141,990,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,296,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,270,889 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,849 shares during the same period.