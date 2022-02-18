why Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.06

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] slipped around -1.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.29 at the close of the session, down -12.84%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 Results and 2022 Guidance.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock is now -7.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.10 and lowest of $12.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.04, which means current price is +8.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 2602285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 85.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.89. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $7,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 70.31%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $1,484 million, or 78.70% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,321,321, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 5.69% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,503,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.09 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $143.95 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 9.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 9,370,905 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,403,818 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 86,468,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,243,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,902,802 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 752,112 shares during the same period.