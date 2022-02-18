why Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4101.90

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] plunged by -$68.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3,206.98 during the day while it closed the day at $3093.05. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Lauren Ridloff Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award.

Lauren Ridloff (Eternals, The Walking Dead) receives an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award, as determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide.

IMDb honors Black History Month with exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Black talent and fan-favorite titles.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has declined by -12.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.97% and lost -7.24% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1632.51 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 458.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 3187296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4101.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4550 to $4625. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3840 to $3950, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3875 to 3900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 123.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 181.98.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,209.23, while it was recorded at 3,110.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3,357.04 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.80%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $958,445 million, or 59.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.81 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.82 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,493 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,462,597 shares. Additionally, 1,287 investors decreased positions by around 8,281,263 shares, while 401 investors held positions by with 274,368,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,112,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 499 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,007,510 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,547 shares during the same period.