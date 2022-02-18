Welltower Inc. [WELL] Revenue clocked in at $4.55 billion, down -2.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] closed the trading session at $83.89 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.56, while the highest price level was $84.47. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Reuben Brothers and Welltower Announce Highly Strategic Partnership.

Reuben Brothers (RB) and Welltower (NYSE: WELL) today announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership in conjunction with Reuben Brothers’ acquisition of Avery Healthcare, one of Welltower’s largest operating partners and the Company’s largest partner in the United Kingdom. The 50/50 joint venture partnership is expected to generate significant future growth opportunities through the development of the next generation of seniors housing properties by leveraging Reuben Brothers’ real estate investment and development acumen and Welltower’s unparalleled data analytics platform and leadership within the seniors housing industry. This transaction also positions Avery for superior growth to meet the demand of an aging population in the UK.

Reuben Brothers, founded by David and Simon Reuben, are highly sophisticated global investors in private equity, venture capital, infrastructure and prime real estate. Over the past decades, RB has assembled a world class portfolio of irreplaceable real estate through the acquisition of high-quality super-prime retail, office and leisure properties in many of the world’s most desirable markets. RB has also been a pioneer in alternative real estate investments through its early investment in Global Switch, a premier network dense, carrier and cloud neutral data center business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, WELL reached to a volume of 4564526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $94.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $68 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $90, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 165.95.

WELL stock trade performance evaluation

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.29, while it was recorded at 81.10 for the last single week of trading, and 83.16 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.29.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.01. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $2,314,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,607 million, or 93.50% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,821,686, which is approximately 2.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,651,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.79 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 23.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 36,578,784 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 19,566,998 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 357,934,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,080,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,547,143 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,302,173 shares during the same period.