Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -4.37% or -8.9 points to close at $194.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4696817 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Caterpillar Launches Bigger, More Competitive Global Operator Challenge.

Contest will spotlight operator skills, incorporate wider range of construction machines in nearly 40 countries.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) invites machine operators around the globe to put their skills and precision to the test in the 2022-2023 Global Operator Challenge. The challenge allows men and women to prove their excellence in safely and efficiently operating Cat® machinery.

It opened the trading session at $201.00, the shares rose to $201.76 and dropped to $194.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded -4.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 4696817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $233.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $232 to $235, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.62, while it was recorded at 200.58 for the last single week of trading, and 210.95 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 20.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $73,398 million, or 69.60% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.43 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,132 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 14,982,718 shares. Additionally, 742 investors decreased positions by around 22,219,171 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 323,228,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,429,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,448,214 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 846,506 shares during the same period.