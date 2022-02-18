Wall Street Analyst Initiated YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. What else is Wall St. saying

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -5.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.21. The company report on February 17, 2022 that YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increased 18%; Full Year Increased 29%.

Full Year Operating Margin of 19.5%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 20.9%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3587103 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of YETI Holdings Inc. stands at 5.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.84%.

The market cap for YETI stock reached $5.62 billion, with 87.53 million shares outstanding and 85.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 3587103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $106.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has YETI stock performed recently?

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.21, while it was recorded at 64.63 for the last single week of trading, and 89.03 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.72 and a Gross Margin at +57.60. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 46.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.89. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] managed to generate an average of $222,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 21.14%.

Insider trade positions for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

There are presently around $5,465 million, or 98.62% of YETI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,687,546, which is approximately 0.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,282,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.08 million in YETI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $385.87 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly 0.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 9,124,368 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 8,667,960 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 65,637,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,429,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,854,439 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,556 shares during the same period.