Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Aridis’ Pan-Coronavirus Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail AR-701 Is Protective in COVID-19 Omicron Infected Animals.

Preventative treatment of animals infected with the Omicron variant with either mAb alone or the combination of the two mAbs comprising the AR-701 cocktail conferred complete protection.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections, announced today that both of its fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. Moreover, both mAbs conferred complete protection against Omicron infected animals when given either parenterally or by intranasal administration.

Over the last 12 months, ARDS stock dropped by -61.88%. The one-year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.0. The average equity rating for ARDS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.21 million, with 12.45 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ARDS stock reached a trading volume of 3429674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.42.

ARDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, ARDS shares gained by 75.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2240.10. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2233.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] managed to generate an average of -$676,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.30% of ARDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 507,337, which is approximately 199.249% of the company’s market cap and around 32.77% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 446,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in ARDS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.14 million in ARDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDS] by around 599,227 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,320,780 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 650,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,284 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,294 shares during the same period.