Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell -19.52% so far this year. What now?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] traded at a low on 02/17/22, posting a -12.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.73. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Vontier Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, net earnings were $413.0 million and adjusted net earnings were $489.8 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, diluted net earnings per share were $2.43 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $2.88.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5138321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vontier Corporation stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for VNT stock reached $4.23 billion, with 169.10 million shares outstanding and 168.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, VNT reached a trading volume of 5138321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vontier Corporation [VNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $41.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has VNT stock performed recently?

Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, VNT shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.59 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.26, while it was recorded at 27.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.94. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.65.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 984.35. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 972.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $40,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vontier Corporation [VNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 8.53%.

Insider trade positions for Vontier Corporation [VNT]

There are presently around $4,278 million, or 96.30% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,888,322, which is approximately 0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,440,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.63 million in VNT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $220.0 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly -46.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 16,383,981 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 18,357,193 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 117,183,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,924,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,889,040 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,347,061 shares during the same period.