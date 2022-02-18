The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Stock trading around $350.09 per share: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$3.17. The company report on February 16, 2022 that The Home Depot Proudly Sponsors the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, two of the co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, wanted to address a major issue: football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) not being drafted by NFL teams. Thus, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl was born.

A sum of 3592740 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. The Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $352.86 and dropped to a low of $345.72 until finishing in the latest session at $350.09.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.07. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $417.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $357 to $450, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 340 to 410.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 9.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 353.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 70.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 382.63, while it was recorded at 352.06 for the last single week of trading, and 349.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $25,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.00%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $626,358 million, or 72.00% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: METATRON CAPITAL SICAV PLC with ownership of 1,044,239,177, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 93,202,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.92 billion in HD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.74 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,597 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 1,064,219,450 shares. Additionally, 1,393 investors decreased positions by around 25,458,141 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 683,400,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,773,078,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 397 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,048,319,654 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,869 shares during the same period.