The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Revenue clocked in at $64.99 billion, down -8.75% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] slipped around -10.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $349.06 at the close of the session, down -3.05%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Introduce the My GM Rewards Card™ Designed with Digital Features and with Customer Appreciation Top of Mind.

To show customer appreciation, the team behind The My GM Rewards Card will kick-off Appreciation Experiences during DAYTONA 500 weekend with Austin Dillon.

General Motors, with Marcus by Goldman Sachs® and Mastercard, recently launched the My GM Rewards Card™, a new rewards credit card built to reward customers at almost every turn. This exciting launch supports GM’s customer-centric brand experience with the added value of streamlined, rewarding financial experiences from Marcus.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is now -8.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $360.96 and lowest of $347.835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 426.16, which means current price is +7.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3078053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $443.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $490 to $475. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $479, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GS stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 440 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 619.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 374.68, while it was recorded at 359.27 for the last single week of trading, and 384.56 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.43. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 11.97%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $86,933 million, or 73.60% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,131,505, which is approximately 0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,795,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.74 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,032 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 13,804,092 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 11,066,620 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 216,576,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,446,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,852 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,043 shares during the same period.