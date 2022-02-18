Stifel slashes price target on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] – find out why.

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] closed the trading session at $3.83 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.65, while the highest price level was $4.22. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Interim Findings from MIRAGE Phase III Randomized Trial Signal Superiority of MRIdian® MRI-guidance in Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) for Localized Prostate Cancer.

Poster on Interim Trial Data Comparing MRI-Guided vs. CT-Guided SBRT Toxicities for Prostate Cancer to be Featured at American Society of Clinical Oncology GU Cancers Symposium.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that interim data from the single center Phase III randomized MIRAGE trial, led by UCLA, comparing MRIdian MRI-guided vs. CT-guided SBRT for localized prostate cancer, will be featured at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, held February 17-19 in San Francisco. Interim analysis of the primary endpoint signaled superiority of MRIdian MRI-guided SBRT with a significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 GU toxicity in men receiving MRI-guided SBRT over those receiving CT-guided SBRT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.49 percent and weekly performance of -13.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, VRAY reached to a volume of 3947361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.93. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.87 and a Gross Margin at -18.38. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -43.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.26. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$457,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $682 million, or 78.50% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 23,246,293, which is approximately -4.445% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,851,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.74 million in VRAY stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $65.67 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 5.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 22,107,982 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 10,761,783 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 128,326,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,196,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,185,247 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,892 shares during the same period.