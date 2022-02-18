Stifel lifts W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.49 at the close of the session, up 4.42%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Closing of Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of oil and gas producing properties in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields from privately-held ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy LP. After normal and customary post-effective date adjustments to reflect an effective date of July 1, 2021, cash consideration of approximately $30.2 million was paid to the sellers using cash on hand. Key highlights of the transaction are as follows:.

• Adds internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 million Boe (75% oil) as of July 1, 2021 assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021;.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock is now 39.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.7151 and lowest of $4.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.14, which means current price is +38.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 5306689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +12.27. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.78.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.27. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $123,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $227 million, or 37.50% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,744,006, which is approximately 4.406% of the company’s market cap and around 34.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.78 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $13.87 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,090,584 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,114,911 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,479,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,684,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,313,305 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,089 shares during the same period.