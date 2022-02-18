Stifel lifts Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.25%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Marin Software Announces TikTok Integration.

Marin Software now supports TikTok For Business on cross-channel ad optimization platform.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced the ability to optimize TikTok ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform. The integration with TikTok’s Ad Manager gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their TikTok campaigns through machine learning and automation.

Over the last 12 months, MRIN stock rose by 42.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.76 million, with 15.49 million shares outstanding and 15.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, MRIN stock reached a trading volume of 72616628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

MRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marin Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.43 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -51.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$86,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

MRIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 21.60% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 726,894, which is approximately 67.934% of the company’s market cap and around 2.84% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 252,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.7 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 31.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 1,140,206 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 585,888 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 761,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,487,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,969 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 164,161 shares during the same period.