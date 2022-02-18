Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Is Currently 9.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] surged by $2.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.77 during the day while it closed the day at $29.65. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $300.2 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 Per Share.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock has also gained 10.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBLK stock has inclined by 58.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.92% and gained 30.79% year-on date.

The market cap for SBLK stock reached $3.07 billion, with 102.15 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 9393251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84.

SBLK stock trade performance evaluation

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 39.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 27.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,372 million, or 59.50% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,172,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.65 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $55.9 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 19.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 3,848,485 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 9,179,359 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,780,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,808,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,220 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,796 shares during the same period.