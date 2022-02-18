SM Energy Company [SM] gain 19.44% so far this year. What now?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] jumped around 0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.21 at the close of the session, up 1.56%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that SM ENERGY SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results and 2022 operating plan after market on February 24, 2022. See schedule below:.

February 24, 2022 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results and 2022 operating plan, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results and the Company’s 2022 operating plan, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com.

SM Energy Company stock is now 19.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SM Stock saw the intraday high of $36.685 and lowest of $34.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.25, which means current price is +21.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 2677141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SM Energy Company [SM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $45.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $34.25 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SM stock performed recently?

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.31 and a Gross Margin at -13.13. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.87.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.01. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for SM Energy Company [SM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $3,589 million, or 88.90% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,248,951, which is approximately -1.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,811,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.86 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $213.57 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly -24.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 15,381,545 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 15,595,393 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 72,540,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,517,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,097,763 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,031 shares during the same period.