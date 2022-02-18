Seaport Research Partners lifts Crocs Inc. [CROX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] loss -6.35% on the last trading session, reaching $94.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $2.3 Billion, Growing 67% Over 2020.

Full Year Operating Margins Increased to 30%.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 4070864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $203.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $160, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 132 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CROX stock

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.88, while it was recorded at 99.44 for the last single week of trading, and 132.03 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.57.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 40.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 148.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $68,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $5,315 million, or 98.40% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,398,885, which is approximately -8.472% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,917,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.03 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $567.86 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -5.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 5,902,883 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 8,327,294 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 38,270,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,501,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,702,710 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,805 shares during the same period.