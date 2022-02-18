Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Stock trading around $2.15 per share: What’s Next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $2.15 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.10, while the highest price level was $2.32. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Romeo Power to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results on March 1, 2022.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 on March 1, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for March 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM U.S. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time).

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call, available on the Company’s website at www.investors.romeopower.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 and entering the passcode 405227. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.10 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 2487860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

There are presently around $99 million, or 32.00% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,897,318, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,856,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.68 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $11.57 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 6,684,222 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,150,324 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,315,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,150,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,967 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,157 shares during the same period.