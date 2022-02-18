RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] Stock trading around $0.68 per share: What’s Next?

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ: REDU] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.715 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on February 8, 2022 that RISE Education Cayman Ltd Enters into a Definitive Merger Agreement with Dada Auto Inc., an Innovative Technology Solutions Provider to China’s Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) (the “Company”) and Data Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), a leading operation and technology provider serving China’s electric vehicle (“EV”) charging market, today announced that they have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which the shareholders of NaaS will exchange all of the issued and outstanding share capital of NaaS for newly issued shares of the Company on the terms and conditions set forth therein in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Transaction”). Upon consummation of the Transaction, NaaS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock has also gained 55.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REDU stock has inclined by 0.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.36% and gained 37.43% year-on date.

The market cap for REDU stock reached $37.47 million, with 56.49 million shares outstanding and 28.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 805.19K shares, REDU reached a trading volume of 3320667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REDU shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RISE Education Cayman Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

REDU stock trade performance evaluation

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.14. With this latest performance, REDU shares gained by 37.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5151, while it was recorded at 0.5436 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3232 for the last 200 days.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for REDU is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, REDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] managed to generate an average of -$5,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd go to 24.57%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in RISE Education Cayman Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ:REDU] by around 210,811 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,342,666 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,985,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REDU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,010 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 953,453 shares during the same period.