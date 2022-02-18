Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $11.50

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: APTS] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.80 during the day while it closed the day at $25.80. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. to be Acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

All-Cash Transaction For $25 Per Share of Common Stock Valued at Approximately $5.8 Billion.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) (“PAC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), under which BREIT will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PAC for $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock has also gained 43.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTS stock has inclined by 81.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 124.15% and gained 42.86% year-on date.

The market cap for APTS stock reached $1.29 billion, with 52.45 million shares outstanding and 51.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.07K shares, APTS reached a trading volume of 10753369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on APTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82.

APTS stock trade performance evaluation

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.65. With this latest performance, APTS shares gained by 43.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.66 for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.76 and a Gross Margin at +30.62. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.86.

Return on Total Capital for APTS is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.34. Additionally, APTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] managed to generate an average of -$442,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $680 million, or 53.50% of APTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,325,041, which is approximately 5.93% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,815,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.84 million in APTS stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $40.88 million in APTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:APTS] by around 4,417,324 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,813,658 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,965,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,196,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,552,962 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 957,603 shares during the same period.