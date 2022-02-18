Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Stock trading around $0.39 per share: What’s Next?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] loss -10.80% or -0.05 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2489152 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Enters into Metaverse to Create a New Model of Smart and Immersive Travel & Leisure.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Powermeta Digital Co., Ltd. (“Powermeta”) and Beyondvision Cultural Development Co., Ltd. (“Beyondvision”) to jointly establish Metafusion Digital Co., Ltd. (“Metafusion”) with the vision to embrace metaverse into the virtual world of travel and leisure.

Metafusion will apply metaverse and NFT related technologies to reshape the travel and leisure industry services and elevate consumer experience with immersive digital spaces. Metafusion will focus on smart travel and leisure site operations, metaverse tourism, metaverse museums and NFT of cultural intellectual properties.

It opened the trading session at $0.43, the shares rose to $0.4333 and dropped to $0.3914, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBTS points out that the company has recorded -69.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 2489152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5142, while it was recorded at 0.4074 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1437 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.48% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 565,598, which is approximately 507.002% of the company’s market cap and around 11.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 236,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in PBTS stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $43000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 871,536 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 91,824 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 986,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,117 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 68,588 shares during the same period.