Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] moved up 3.44: Why It’s Important

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] closed the trading session at $230.13 on 02/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $220.74, while the highest price level was $230.688. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results; Provides 2022 Outlook.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $763 million, or $2.97 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $2.2 billion. For the full year 2021, the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.1 billion, or $8.61 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2021 was $6.1 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.53 percent and weekly performance of 3.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 4143355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $238.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 8.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.29, while it was recorded at 225.34 for the last single week of trading, and 173.82 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,501 million, or 86.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,204,856, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,895,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.29 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 15,881,595 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 10,680,865 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 186,945,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,508,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,947 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,292,276 shares during the same period.