Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is -28.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] plunged by -$3.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.126 during the day while it closed the day at $42.15. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Overstock Scheduled to Release Q4 & FY 2021 Financial Results on February 23.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30am ET that day to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@overstock.com in advance.

Webcast InformationTo access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID number 3659278 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above when prompted.

Overstock.com Inc. stock has also loss -15.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSTK stock has declined by -59.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.43% and lost -28.57% year-on date.

The market cap for OSTK stock reached $1.89 billion, with 43.01 million shares outstanding and 42.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 3327931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $120.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.44, while it was recorded at 46.50 for the last single week of trading, and 75.57 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 45.10%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,540 million, or 82.40% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,797,717, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,062,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.17 million in OSTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $160.01 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 2.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 5,333,778 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 6,289,874 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,351,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,975,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,002 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,358 shares during the same period.