Oppenheimer slashes price target on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] – find out why.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] price plunged by -9.68 percent to reach at -$24.86. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Bill.com Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Q2 Core Revenue Increased 197% Year-Over-Year.

A sum of 2747856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $254.99 and dropped to a low of $226.10 until finishing in the latest session at $232.04.

The one-year BILL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.13. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $309.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $225 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $200, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 209 to 258.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 19.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.30.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 38.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.47, while it was recorded at 243.89 for the last single week of trading, and 228.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,011 million, or 99.40% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,310,501, which is approximately -13.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.7 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -1.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 14,210,395 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 9,666,120 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 77,374,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,251,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,073,597 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,907,161 shares during the same period.