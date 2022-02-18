Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Stock trading around $77.17 per share: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.74%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Nutrien Increases Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its Board of Directors (“Board”) declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.48 per share payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. This represents a four percent increase from the prior dividend declared on November 1, 2021 and equates to an annualized dividend of US$1.92 per share.

The Board also approved the purchase of up to ten percent of the public float (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Nutrien’s common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Any purchases will commence following the expiration of our current NCIB on February 28, 2022 and will be subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Over the last 12 months, NTR stock rose by 36.58%. The one-year Nutrien Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.33. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.92 billion, with 570.63 million shares outstanding and 570.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, NTR stock reached a trading volume of 4358809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $83, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 158.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.31, while it was recorded at 75.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,384 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.41 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 25,928,546 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 28,327,374 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 297,252,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,508,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,400,207 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,462 shares during the same period.