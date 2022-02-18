Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] loss -4.62% or -0.18 points to close at $3.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2773921 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Igal Rotem, High-Tech Entrepreneur and ex-CEO of Nasdaq Companies, Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today the appointment of Mr. Igal Rotem to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Rotem will replace Dr. Eli David, who resigned from the Board, but will continue to serve as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, leading the Company’s Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning and Machine Learning technologies.

Since 2010, Mr. Rotem has served as the Chairman and later as the Chief Executive Officer of Finaro Bank (formerly known as Credorax), a principal member of Visa and MasterCard Europe, and a licensed bank. Finaro offers a unified digital automated and interactive Acquiring and Payment Processing solution to E-commerce and M-commerce merchants and Payment Service Providers (PSPs). Over the past few years, as a CEO, Mr. Rotem has led the company to profitability and steady growth of 40% year-over-year, making Finaro one of the fastest-growing members of Visa and MasterCard in the world.

It opened the trading session at $3.87, the shares rose to $3.90 and dropped to $3.685, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded -31.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 2773921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 195.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.60 and a Current Ratio set at 95.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $200 million, or 21.70% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,876,620, which is approximately 5.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,701,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.24 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.86 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly -17.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,002,497 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,341,217 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 37,019,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,362,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,553 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,995 shares during the same period.