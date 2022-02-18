Morgan Stanley slashes price target on SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] – find out why.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.345 during the day while it closed the day at $2.26. The company report on February 2, 2022 that SmileDirectClub Adds Innovative New Stain Barrier To Award-Winning Oral Care Line.

Latest Advancement Blocks Stains With An Invisible Shield for a Brighter, Whiter Smile.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its award-winning oral care product offerings with its new Stain Barrier.

SmileDirectClub Inc. stock has also loss -3.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDC stock has declined by -40.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.81% and lost -3.83% year-on date.

The market cap for SDC stock reached $866.69 million, with 118.92 million shares outstanding and 111.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 3944696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $3.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SDC stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

SDC stock trade performance evaluation

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, SDC shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.68. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.86. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] managed to generate an average of -$19,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 34.80%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93 million, or 39.80% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,843,591, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,883,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in SDC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.69 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 44.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 9,725,284 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 29,167,044 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 810,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,702,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,955,725 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 16,402,594 shares during the same period.