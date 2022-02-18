McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] is -4.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 17, 2022 that McEwen Copper Announces Management Addition.

McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), is pleased to announce that Michael Meding has joined as Vice President of Andes Corporacion Minera SA. in Argentina. Mr. Meding is accountable for the overall direction and management of the Los Azules copper project in San Juan. He will play a significant role in taking McEwen Copper through its next phases of technical studies, upcoming IPO, and development as a global model for environmentally and socially responsible green mining.

Mr. Meding has over 20 years of international experience, primarily with major mining companies such as Barrick Gold and Trafigura, including extensive experience with project development and operations in Argentina. While at Barrick Gold’s Veladero mine in Argentina, he played a key role in the turnaround, extension of the mine life, and subsequent strategic partnering with Shandong Gold. Mr. Meding is trilingual (Spanish-English-German) and holds an MBA from Indiana University in Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Germany.

A sum of 3560532 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. McEwen Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.8349 until finishing in the latest session at $0.84.

The one-year MUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.59.

Guru’s Opinion on McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MUX Stock Performance Analysis:

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8895, while it was recorded at 0.8499 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1239 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McEwen Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 27.60% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,730,953, which is approximately -8.903% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,281,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.62 million in MUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.04 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 10,918,465 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 13,902,237 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,681,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,501,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,246,501 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 867,123 shares during the same period.