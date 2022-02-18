Market cap of ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] reaches 26.11B – now what?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on February 8, 2022 that ZTO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Mar 16, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market closes on March 16, 2022.

ZTO’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A sum of 3268272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares reached a high of $30.81 and dropped to a low of $30.33 until finishing in the latest session at $30.54.

The one-year ZTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.95. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.35, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 29.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 20.10%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,661 million, or 38.10% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,194,383, which is approximately -9.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,726,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.9 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $453.28 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 28,378,742 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 26,649,056 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 164,004,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,032,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,145,782 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 15,040,396 shares during the same period.