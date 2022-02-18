Market cap of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] reaches 47.93B – now what?

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $143.67 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

“I am extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results, concluding a very productive year,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “In 2021, we generated record annual Funds From Operations of nearly $4.5 billion and returned approximately $2.7 billion to shareholders. We executed over 15 million square feet of leases, completed five significant domestic redevelopments, opened two new international shopping destinations, and substantially increased the profitability generated from our other platform investments during the year. Our Company is focused on unlocking value through unique and disciplined investment activities that will continue to deliver long-term growth in cash flow, FFO and dividends per share.”.

Simon Property Group Inc. stock is now -10.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPG Stock saw the intraday high of $146.77 and lowest of $143.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.12, which means current price is +4.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, SPG reached a trading volume of 3532844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $174.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 35.17.

How has SPG stock performed recently?

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.72, while it was recorded at 142.12 for the last single week of trading, and 140.33 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.65 and a Gross Margin at +56.34. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Earnings analysis for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $41,157 million, or 90.60% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,545,983, which is approximately 0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,039,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.19 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 15,621,314 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 13,630,767 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 256,838,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,090,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,582 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,094 shares during the same period.