Market cap of MDJM Ltd [MDJH] reaches 30.30M – now what?

MDJM Ltd [NASDAQ: MDJH] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 15, 2021 that MDJM LTD Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results.

MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJH”), an integrated real estate services company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 4951676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 641.04K shares. MDJM Ltd shares reached a high of $3.34 and dropped to a low of $2.55 until finishing in the latest session at $2.75.

Guru’s Opinion on MDJM Ltd [MDJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDJM Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

MDJH Stock Performance Analysis:

MDJM Ltd [MDJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, MDJH shares gained by 40.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for MDJM Ltd [MDJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MDJM Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDJM Ltd [MDJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.10. MDJM Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.40.

Return on Total Capital for MDJH is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDJM Ltd [MDJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.84. Additionally, MDJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDJM Ltd [MDJH] managed to generate an average of $1,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.MDJM Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

MDJM Ltd [MDJH] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in MDJM Ltd [NASDAQ:MDJH] by around 181 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,547 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDJH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 181 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,147 shares during the same period.