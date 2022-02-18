Market cap of Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] reaches 42.94B – now what?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Manulife Investment Management hires Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate for private markets.

Manulife Investment Management today announced that it has named Marc Feliciano as global head of real estate, private markets. In this position, reporting to Christoph Schumacher, global head of real assets, Marc will oversee all aspects of the real estate business, including portfolio management, investments, asset management, and the integration of sustainability into both investments and operations. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing Manulife Investment Management’s global real estate investment strategy and increasing its capabilities on behalf of clients, including Manulife’s General Account.

A sum of 3021962 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.77M shares. Manulife Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $21.93 and dropped to a low of $21.60 until finishing in the latest session at $21.68.

The one-year MFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.64.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manulife Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

MFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.50%.