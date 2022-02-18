Market cap of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] reaches 28.13B – now what?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] plunged by -$3.98 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.48 during the day while it closed the day at $48.95. The company report on February 8, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Record Revenue, Gross, and Operating Margins.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The market cap for GFS stock reached $28.13 billion, with 522.00 million shares outstanding and 55.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 2528985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $78.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GFS stock trade performance evaluation

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.62, while it was recorded at 53.00 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 63,951,082 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,951,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,951,082 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.