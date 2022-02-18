Market cap of Alight Inc. [ALIT] reaches 5.94B – now what?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] closed the trading session at $10.86 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.685, while the highest price level was $11.10. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Alight to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (“Alight or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13726358.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 3475278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

ALIT stock trade performance evaluation

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,072 million, or 96.00% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 46,277,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.9 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $334.81 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 46,060,411 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 29,555,676 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 293,256,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,872,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,503,525 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 14,285,301 shares during the same period.